Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson in Netflix match; netizens say, ‘doesn’t take away talent and legacy of…’

Mike Tyson lost to 27-year-old Youtuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul. During the fight, Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Paul winning by big margins on all three cards -- 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates Reactions to Mike Tyson's Loss to Jake Paul Several reactions poured in and many acknowledged that despite his loss, Tyson's legacy as a boxing legend remains intact. One comment reflected the belief that if Tyson had been younger, he would have easily defeated Paul. Others even defended Tyson, stating that his return from a 20-year retirement was an admirable feat, regardless of the results. Many users even criticised calling the match as a "joke" or a “waste of time.”

“This is embarrassing. This is embarrassing. I’m really embarrassed. Please stop talking. This is embarrassing.”

Another added, “If Mike's legs were on par with the rest of him, that may have been a very different fight.”

“One lost doesn’t take away the talent and legacy of Tyson”

“Apparently that was the greatest night in boxing according to the commentary,in my opinion it was the saddest #PaulTyson”

Some other added, “I wish Mike Tyson was 10 yrs younger...he would have knocked out Jake Paul in the very 1st round”

Another added, “Anybody who thinks Jake Paul “took it easy” on Mike Tyson clearly haven’t been paying attention to his fights. He’s just not a skilled boxer. These flaws have been there in every fight but the end result has covered them up #PaulTyson”

“Tyson came out of a 20 year long retirement to fight Paul. Win or lose Tyson helped put over Jake Paul and raise him up as a boxer. #PaulTyson”

Negative reviews on Mike Tyson's Loss to Jake Paul “That Jake Paul- Mike Tyson fight was such a joke. All hype and nothing more #PaulTyson”

“This was an epic waste of my time. I felt like I did after I watched Geraldo Rivera open the secret vault of Al Capone.”