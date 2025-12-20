Jake Paul broke his jaw in brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in Miami fight-See all details here

YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul was on Friday, December 19, knocked out by Anthony Joshua in the sixth round with a monstrous right hand at Miami's Kaseya Center. Joshua is also believed to have broken Paul's jaw. Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said Paul drove himself to the hospital after the fight with a suspected broken jaw, ESPN reported.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: What to know? Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) got dropped to the canvas three times during the fight and was even seen spitting blood after the contest. "We think he broke his jaw. But he's fine. He took a shower, he drove himself to hospital," Bidarian said during the post-fight news conference.

Further, he shared that this injury is common in sports, such as boxing and MMA. "The recovery time is four to six weeks," he added.

While many experts predicted the eight-round heavyweight boxing match on Netflix to not go beyond the first couple of rounds, Paul kept Joshua busy with plenty of movement as he refused to engage with me, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Paul made every possible effort to evade Joshua's punches during the early rounds and did not engage in a fight, while Joshua tried to land. Joshua eventually managed to hit Paul with a clean shot, and later on, it did not take long for the referee to stop the fight.

At times, Paul often fell to the floor as Joshua put his weight on him. In Round 4, the two of them were even warned by the referee after a right uppercut from Joshua. In the deciding session, Joshua forced Paul onto the ropes and started taking control. This forced Paul into a corner of the ring, while Joshua soon hit a brutal right hand on Paul's chin.

This was Joshua's maiden fight after getting knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September last year for the IBF heavyweight title.

Paul and Joshua speak up Post the contest, Paul confirmed his plans to be on a break before returning at cruiserweight. "I think my jaw is broken by the way. It's definitely broke... Man that was good. Nice little a-whopping from one of the best to ever do it. I love this s*** and I'm going to come back and get a world championship belt," ESPN quoted Paul as saying.

Meanwhile, Joshua admitted that this "wasn't the best performance". "The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him... It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination," he stated.

