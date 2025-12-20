Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight: Fans bet big on Englishman Joshua as match begins

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight date: As the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua begins, the Englishman Joshua has become a crowd favourite against Paul, who claims he has become the face of boxing.

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-fighter, is ready to come face to face with the riskiest ring venture of his life after 13 professional matches. However, the cross-section of opponents he faced previously are out of that active status and do not possess as much talent as his next rival, Anthony Joshua.