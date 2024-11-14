Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live streaming details: When and where to watch, date, time, fight card

Dubbed as battle of generations, legendary Mike Tyson will be taking on a much younger opponent YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul in a much-anticipated fight on Friday (November 15) in Texas, United States. The professional bout, sanctioned by the Texas' Licensing and Regulations Department, was initially scheduled to take place on July 20, but had to be postponed due to Tyson's ulcer. What makes this fight more interesting is the age gap between the two. While Tyson is 58 years old, Paul is less that half of his age at 27.

The fight is a significant milestone for Mike Tyson as the American boxing heavyweight will be returning to the ring for the first time in 19 years after having initially retired in 2005 following his loss to Kevin McBride. A holder of youngest-ever fighter (at 20 in 1986) to win the world heavyweight title, Tyson has a 88 percent win record having won 50 of his 58 professional bouts. Tyson's fans will be hoping to see another classy show from their favourite 'Iron Mike'.

On the other hand, Jake Paul is running after his biggest ring scalp. Since starting in 2018, Paul, so far, has a record of 10-1. Known for his punch power, The famous YouTuber stopped his last three opponents in 2023, including two opening round wins.

Modifications in Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight Unlike the other professional fights, several tweaks have been make in the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout will have eight rounds with each comprising of two minutes. The fighters will also wear a heavier 14-ounce gloves, rather than the normal 10-ounce gloves which are usually worn. The heavier and extra padding will make it more difficult for the boxers for producing a knockout and minimises the chances of both Tyson and Paul suffering cuts and swellings.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - Heavyweight

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano - Super Lightweight (IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO women’s world titles)

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos - Welterweight (WBC world title)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool - Super middleweight (WBO women’s world title)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell - Featherweight

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live streaming details When and where to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight? The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The main ring event starts at 4 AM GMT (9:30 AM IST).

Where to get live streaming of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight? The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will not be live streamed on television channels across the world. Instead, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will be live streamed at Netflix from 6:30 AM IST (1 AM GMT).