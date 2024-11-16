Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Netflix crashes during iconic fight in Texas; starts meme fest on social media

The iconic fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Saturday faced issues with the live streaming on Netflix leaving fans around the world frutrated. One of the most-hyped fights in 2024, the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight had created a buzz and began at around 10 AM IST at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
As soon as the fight began, the online streaming platform - Netflix - crashed, buffered and pixeleted, much to the frustration of the fans who were watching the clash online. On refreshing the same happened over and over again, starting a meme fest on social media.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess