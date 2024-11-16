Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson prize money: How much will boxing legend earn from iconic fight in Texas?

Both Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will earn loads of oney from their iconic fight in Texas.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Nov 2024, 10:48 AM IST
US boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US boxer-actor Jake Paul (R) face each other during a press conference ahead of their heavyweight bout.
US boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US boxer-actor Jake Paul (R) face each other during a press conference ahead of their heavyweight bout.(AFP)

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight as become one of the most hyped boxing events in 2024. The Friday-night clash between Tyson and the YouTuber-turned-boxer at the the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, isn't all about bragging right but involves also a massive financial extravaganza. The event at the 80000-seater stadium set to make record-breaking numbers through match tickets, sponsorships, broadcast rights and VIP packages. 

Mike Tyson's boxing events have always garnered global attention among his fans. Although the official amount remain undisclosed, reports suggest the 58-year-old could pocket 20 millon dollars from the fight. 

On the other hand, social-media star Jake Paul hinted at making double than what Tyson is expected to earn from the fight. “I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend," Paul said during a press conference in August while promoting the event. 

16 Nov 2024
