Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson prize money: How much will boxing legend earn from iconic fight in Texas?

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight as become one of the most hyped boxing events in 2024. The Friday-night clash between Tyson and the YouTuber-turned-boxer at the the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, isn't all about bragging right but involves also a massive financial extravaganza. The event at the 80000-seater stadium set to make record-breaking numbers through match tickets, sponsorships, broadcast rights and VIP packages.

Mike Tyson's boxing events have always garnered global attention among his fans. Although the official amount remain undisclosed, reports suggest the 58-year-old could pocket 20 millon dollars from the fight.