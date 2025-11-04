Jakobi Meyers trade: Jacksonville Jaguars acquire Wide Receiver from Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, fulfilling his preseason request for a fresh start. The deal sends Meyers packing in exchange for a fourth-round and sixth-round pick, just days after the teams battled in a nail-biting 30-29 overtime thriller in Las Vegas.

Details about the trade Jakobi Meyers, who openly sought a move earlier this year, attracted attention from several clubs, including Pittsburgh Steelers among the suitors. In the end, Jaguars offensive coordinator Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone secured the veteran receiver. The swap came with iron, the teams faced off just two days prior in Las Vegas. Jaguars clinched a thrilling 30-29 overtime win, where Meyers managed four catches for 23 yards.

This transaction highlighted the Raiders' willingness to rebuild amid struggles. New quarterback Geno Smith has struggled targeting Meyers, posting zero touchdowns against four interceptions on those throws this season.

Jakobi Meyers' form At 28, Jakobi Meyers entered a contract year with strong credentials. He has hauled in 33 receptions for 352 yards across seven games in 2025. His consistency shone through, four consecutive seasons with at least 800 receiving yards, capped by his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2024.

Meyers is expected to bring reliability to any offense. Known for crisp route-running and sure hands, he has excelled in slot and outside roles. His production dipped this year partly due to quarterback inconsistency, but his pedigree suggests a quick impact elsewhere.

Jacksonville Jaguars' receiving corps boost The Jacksonville Jaguars needed receiver help. Rookie sensation Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, landed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games. Meyers slots in alongside rising star Brian Thomas Jr, dependable Parker Washington, and speedy Dyami Brown.

Also Read | Logan Wilson trade: Dallas Cowboys acquire Cincinnati Bengals linebacker

This addition will strengthen the Jaguars' passing attack, providing quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a veteran target. Coen’s scheme emphasized quick throws and yards after catch, Meyers fits perfectly. The low draft cost (fourth- and sixth-rounders) makes this a low-risk move for a team pushing for playoffs.

Implications for both teams For the Las Vegas Raiders, Meyers' exit signals a reset. They gain future assets while clearing cap space in a lost season. They will now lean on younger wideouts like Tre Tucker and rookie prospects.