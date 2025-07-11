Jalen Williams’ huge deal sparks Oklahoma City Thunder’s $822 million ‘big three’ plan

Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rising star agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $287 million, locking him in as a significant cornerstone of the team’s future.

Thunder who recently won the NBA finals against the Indiana Pacers are betting big on Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren, whose combined contracts are worth nearly $822 million.

Jalen Williams' form Jalen Williams had a breakout third season. The 23-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. His brilliant performance earned him his first All-Star nod, an All-NBA Third Team selection, and a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Williams made history as only the second player, alongside Kobe Bryant, to win an NBA title at age 23 or younger while averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Notably, he played through a fully torn scapholunate ligament in his wrist without missing a game.

The Thunder’s ‘big three’ vision Jalen Williams’ extension pairs with massive deals for his teammates. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA MVP, signed a four-year, $285 million contract, while center Chet Holmgren secured a five-year deal worth up to $250 million. Together, this “big three” could cost the Thunder $822 million.

Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander also made history as the fourth All-NBA duo under 27 to win a title, following Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in 2015.

In the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Williams averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. His 40-point performance in Game 5, shooting 14 of 25, was key to the Thunder’s 3-2 series lead and eventual championship victory.

A historic championship season for the Oklahoma City Thunder The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2024-25 season was one for the record books. They won 84 games across the regular season and playoffs, tying for the third-most wins in NBA history.

Their +12.9 points per game differential set a league record, and they topped the NBA in defensive rating (106.6), opponent field goal percentage (43.6%), and opponent turnovers per game (17). At an average age of 25.6, they were the youngest team to win a title since the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers.