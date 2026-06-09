Jamaica Empress join expanded WCPL as tournament grows to four teams for 2026 season

Kingston [Jamaica], June 9 (ANI): The Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will feature four teams for the first time in its history after the addition of Jamaica Empress for the 2026 edition.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jamaica Empress will join the three existing franchises -- Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders -- in the fifth season of the competition, which will be held entirely in Barbados from September 5 to 17.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the women's T20 tournament, which has operated with three teams since its inaugural edition in 2022. Under the new format, each team will play the other three sides once in the league stage.

The team finishing at the top of the standings will secure a direct berth in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will meet in a playoff on September 16 for the remaining spot in the title clash scheduled for September 17.

Defending champions Barbados Royals will enter the tournament aiming for a fourth consecutive title after lifting the trophy in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Trinbago Knight Riders remain the only other team to have won the competition, having claimed the inaugural crown in 2022.

Tournament organisers also indicated that the latest expansion could be the first step towards a broader international footprint. In a statement, the WCPL said plans are already being explored to invite teams from outside the Caribbean from 2027 onwards, with the long-term objective of transforming the competition into a global women's franchise tournament.

"Looking ahead to 2027, the WCPL is preparing to take the next step in its evolution, with plans to welcome teams from outside the Caribbean and establish the tournament as a truly global competition," the statement read.

The 2026 season will begin on September 5 with Barbados Royals taking on Trinbago Knight Riders, while newcomers Jamaica Empress will make their tournament debut against Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 6.

WCPL 2026 Fixtures:

September 5 - Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

September 6 - Jamaica Empress vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 10 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Empress

September 12 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 12 - Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Empress

September 13 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals

September 16 - Playoff (2nd vs 3rd)