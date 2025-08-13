James Cook to sign $48M extension with Buffalo Bills; all you need to know

James Cook, the Buffalo Bills’ star running back, has secured a four-year, $48 million contract extension with $30 million guaranteed. This deal seals Cook’s role as an important part of Buffalo’s high-octane offense, ensuring he remains a Bill through his prime years.

Contract details Negotiations for James Cook’s extension weren’t without drama. The 2022 second-round pick staged a nine-day hold-in during training camp, skipping practices and sitting out the Bills’ preseason opener.

His return to full practice on Tuesday signaled progress, culminating in Wednesday’s agreement.

“James could only envision himself as a Buffalo Bill,” Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, stated.

“We are extremely thankful to the entire Bills organization and glad we could make that happen,” he added.

James Cook’s performance James Cook’s 2024 season was a turning point, showcasing his value to Buffalo’s offense. He tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns, matching OJ Simpson’s franchise record. He totaled 18 touchdowns, doubling his output from his first two seasons combined.

Ranking fifth in yards before contact per rush (3.1), Cook proved his efficiency despite playing just 45% of offensive snaps, sharing duties with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis.

Buffalo Bills’ offseason strategy James Cook’s extension is part of the Buffalo Bills' aggressive offseason strategy to lock in key players. The Bills have secured long-term deals for several stars, reinforcing their commitment to a championship-caliber roster. Notable extensions include the following players:

QB Josh Allen - 6 years, $330 million

DE Gregory Rousseau - 4 years, $80 million

CB Christian Benford - 4 years, $76 million

WR Khalil Shakir - 4 years, $53 million

LB Terrell Bernard - 4 years, $50 million

RB James Cook - 4 years, $48 million

Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl dreams With James Cook’s contract finalized, the Bills head into the 2025 season with a fully loaded offense. His ability to break tackles and contribute in the passing game complements Allen’s arm, giving offensive coordinator Joe Brady a versatile weapon.

Buffalo’s record-breaking 2024 offense, fueled by Cook’s touchdown surge, will set the stage for a deep playoff run.