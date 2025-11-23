James Harden drops 55 points, breaks Clippers franchise scoring record in win against Hornets

James Harden unleashed a historic 55-point masterpiece on Saturday, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a commanding 131-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The 36-year-old scripted his name in the franchise record books with his remarkable performance.

James Harden registers franchise record James Harden was unstoppable from the beginning. He scored 27 points in the first quarter alone and had 35 by halftime. He finished the game shooting 18-of-28 from the field and knocked down 10 three-pointers.

This 55-point gem shattered the old Los Angeles Clippers mark of 52, shared by Charles Smith (1991) and Bob McAdoo (1975). For a team that's leaned on star power since relocating from Buffalo and San Diego, Harden's feat feels like a fresh chapter in their scoring history.

James Harden's statement after the win The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled early this season, entering the game with only four wins in their first 15 games. Saturday’s victory improved their record to 5-11 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

After the game, James Harden expressed, “I am just glad we won.”

Another milestone in a legendary scoring career The 55-point game by James Harden is a part of an extraordinary resume. He has now scored 60 or more points on three occasions and has posted at least 56 points in seven different games. His personal best remains 61 points, a total he reached twice during his time with the Houston Rockets.

With this performance, Harden now owns the single-game scoring record for two different franchises. 61 points for the Rockets and 55 points for the Clippers.

Strong support from teammates While James Harden stole the show, the Los Angeles Clippers received valuable contributions across the roster. Center Ivica Zubac recorded 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

On the Hornets’ side, rookie Kon Knueppel led the way with 26 points and Brandon Miller added 21 in his return from injury, but Charlotte was short-handed and unable to match Los Angeles’ firepower.