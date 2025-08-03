James Maddison injury: Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank gives update on midfielder’s knee scare vs Newcastle

James Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder, suffered a concerning knee injury during a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in their final Asia preseason tour match. Spurs head coach Thomas Frank provided a crucial update on the situation.

What happened in the match? The match, held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea, marked a farewell for Tottenham’s forward Son Heung-Min. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but the focus quickly shifted to James Maddison, who was stretchered off the pitch after a knee injury.

The injury occurred in the second half of the match against Newcastle United. While attempting to intercept a pass in midfield, Maddison collided with a Newcastle player, causing him to twist awkwardly and fall to the ground clutching his knee.

The impact appeared to place significant stress on his knee, leading to immediate discomfort. Medical staff quickly attended to him, and after a brief assessment, he was forced to leave the field.

Thomas Frank gives an update Head coach Thomas Frank gave insights on the severity of James Maddison's injury.

"Sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal," said Thomas Frank.

"That's what we got today. It looks like with Madders a bad injury and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players," he expressed.

"We're pretty sure it was the same knee he injured before," Frank added.

James Maddison’s previous injury James Maddison’s latest injury is particularly concerning as it involves the same knee that sidelined him toward the end of the previous season. Last year, the midfielder missed crucial matches due to a knee issue, which disrupted his rhythm and impacted Tottenham’s midfield strategy.

His recovery was closely monitored, and while he returned to action in the preseason, this recurrence raises questions about the long-term health of his knee.

Looking ahead The injury to James Maddison could not have come at a worse time for Tottenham, who are preparing for the upcoming Premier League season. With Son Heung-Min’s potential departure adding further uncertainty, the team faces a critical period of adjustment.