James Wood, Luis García Jr. each homer and Nationals beat Padres 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood and Luis García Jr. each homered, Zack Littell allowed two earned runs and the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 in the rubber game of the series on Sunday.
Keibert Ruiz threw out three Padres trying to steal a base. All three ended innings with two coming on strikeout pitches.
Littell (5-4) allowed three singles and a walk through the first six innings before running into trouble in the seventh.
García hit his fifth home run leading off the fourth — a line-drive shot to right field on a 3-0 pitch from Griffin Canning (0-4) to give the Nationals the lead.
Ruiz had a one-out single and Wood followed with his 16th homer — a 417-foot line-drive to right center for a 3-0 lead in the fifth.
Xander Bogaerts walked and Jackson Merrill singled to start. Ty France doubled in a run to chase Littell.
Orlando Ribalta gave up a sacrifice fly to Nick Castellanos, but Miguel Andujar struck out looking and Ruiz threw out Song trying to steal to end the inning and keep it 3-2.
José Tena drew a walk in front of a Jorbit Vivas single to start the seventh against Jeremiah Estrada. Adrian Morejon entered with one out and retired Wood on a force out, but Andrés Chaparro had a pinch-hit double for a 4-2 lead.
Clayton Beeter followed Ribalta and allowed Merrill's one-out single in the ninth before finishing off his fourth save in six opportunities.
Canning yielded three runs on six hits in five innings.
The Nationals are 24-10 this season when scoring first.
Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 3.62) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series with the visiting Marlins, who counter with RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-4, 4.66).
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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
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