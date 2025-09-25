Jamie Benn injury update: Dallas Stars captain to miss season start due to collapsed lung surgery

The Dallas Stars will face the early 2025-26 NHL season without their veteran captain, Jamie Benn, who is set to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung. The team announced the news on Thursday, revealing that the injury occurred during Tuesday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. Benn is expected to make a full recovery but will be sidelined for at least four weeks, casting a shadow over the Stars’ season opener.

Advertisement

Injury details and recovery timeline Jamie benn, the 36-year-old winger was diagnosed with a collapsed lung following an incident late in the third period of the preseason matchup against Minnesota. Stars general manager Jim Nill confirmed the diagnosis, stating, “Benn is expected to make a full recovery and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.”

Advertisement

This timeline suggests JAmie Benn will miss the start of the regular season, with the Stars set to face the Winnipeg Jets on October 9. His return could come in late October, depending on his recovery progress.

Also Read | Jaroslav Halak, former New York Rangers goalie retires after 17 NHL seasons

What is a collapsed lung? A collapsed lung, or pneumothorax, is a serious condition where air enters the chest cavity, causing the lung to collapse partially or fully. Surgery is often required to repair the damage and prevent recurrence, which aligns with the team’s plan for Benn’s treatment.

Jamie Benn’s impact on the Dallas Stars Jamie Benn, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, has been a significant part of the Dallas Stars lineup since his NHL debut in 2009. Entering his 17th season with the franchise, Benn ranks second in team history with 956 points (399 goals, 557 assists) in 1,192 career games, as shown in the sports card above. In the previous season, he contributed 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games, demonstrating his continued offensive prowess despite his age.

Advertisement

Jamie Benn’s leadership as captain since the 2013-14 season has been instrumental in the Stars’ recent success. The team has reached the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons, consistently surpassing 100 points in the regular season. His absence will challenge the squad’s depth and leadership early in the campaign.

With Jamie Benn sidelined, the Stars will rely on younger players and veterans like Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin to fill the leadership void.