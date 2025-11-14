Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton at 2025 ATP Finals, equals Roger Federer's special milestone

Jannik Sinner continued his unstoppable form at the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin by defeating American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(3) in straight sets during the group stage. The Italian star delivered a remarkable performance, advancing undefeated through the round-robin phase without dropping a single set. This victory tied Sinner with tennis legend Roger Federer's special indoor hard-court winning streak.

Jannik Sinner's dominant display in Turin The reigning champion showcased his composure and power on Friday at the Inalpi Arena. With the top spot in the Bjorn Borg Group already locked in, Jannik Sinner faced little pressure against the eliminated Ben Shelton. The Italian wrapped up the win efficiently, advancing to a semi-final clash with Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sinner's performance highlighted his serving prowess and clutch play. He fired aces at critical moments, including two in the fourth game of the first set to fend off a break point. This victory marked his 29th consecutive win on indoor hardcourts, a streak that now equals Roger Federer's record for the longest in the Open Era on this surface.

What happened in the match? The opening set saw Sinner break Shelton early and late. The American struggled to convert opportunities, missing a break point when trailing 2-1. Shelton was broken in the first and final games, allowing Sinner to claim the set 6-3 without dropping serve.

The second set proved more competitive. Shelton elevated his game, holding serve to love three times and saving a match point at 5-4 down. He forced the tournament's first tiebreak for Sinner in the last two editions of the ATP Finals. However, the Italian remained dominant, racing to a 7-3 tiebreak win to seal the match.

Advertisement

Ben Shelton's debut ends in defeat The 23-year-old Ben Shelton fell to two-time champion Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier in the week, confirming his elimination before facing Sinner.

Looking ahead: Jannik Sinner eyes back-to-back titles Jannik Sinner's form remains scorching as he chases a second consecutive ATP Finals crown. Matching Riger Federer's milestone adds extra luster to his 2025 campaign, already highlighted by multiple Grand Slam successes.