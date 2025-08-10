Jannik Sinner beats Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets at Cincinnati Open to register dominant win

World no. 1 Jannik Sinner made a thunderous statement at the Cincinnati Open, crushing Daniel Elahi Galan 6-1, 6-1 in a 59-minute match to begin his title defense.

Fresh off his Wimbledon triumph, Sinner showed no signs of rust, adapting seamlessly to the hard courts in his first tournament since defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The Italian’s performance was a masterclass in precision and power, setting the tone for a promising run at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open.

Jannik Sinner’s commanding performance Jannik Sinner’s match against Galan, ranked World No. 144, was a one-sided affair. The 23-year-old Italian won the first five games in just 15 minutes, leaving his opponent with little room to breathe.

“I didn't know what to expect,” Sinner admitted post-match.

“I am happy because it's not easy to play here. The ball is flying, and you have to serve very precisely if you want to go far in the tournament.”

Notably, his serve was indeed pinpoint, with three aces and a break to start the second set, securing the fastest ATP win of his career.

Special win for Jannik Sinner Jannik Sinner’s 22nd consecutive hard-court victory highlights his dominance on the surface. His last loss came in the Beijing final to Alcaraz in September, and since his Cincinnati title win last year, Sinner boasts an impressive 48-2 record in major tournaments.

Sinner, with his eyes on retaining the title, remains a formidable force.

“For a first match, it could not have gone better,” he said. As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on whether he can maintain this relentless form.

Jannik Sinner's next match at the Cincinnati Open Jannik Sinner's next challenge is a round of 32 clash against Gabriel Diallo.

Iga Swiatek shines in WTA action On the women’s side, reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek delivered a strong performance, defeating Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-4 in 74 minutes. The third seed, who has reached the semifinals in Cincinnati the past two years, saved four of five break points.