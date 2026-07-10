Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to seal back-to-back Wimbledon final spot

Jannik Sinner produced a commanding performance on Centre Court to defeat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and book his place in a second successive Wimbledon final.
The world No. 1 needed just one hour and 55 minutes to complete a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the 2026 men’s semi-finals. Sinner never faced a break point and looked every bit the defending champion as he powered into Sunday’s title match.
Novak Djokovic held serve to open the match, but Jannik Sinner quickly settled into his rhythm. The Italian’s serve proved rock solid throughout. He dropped very few points on his own delivery and kept the pressure high with deep, accurate returns.
At 5-4 in the first set, Sinner earned break points. He converted with a clean backhand winner down the line and then served out the set cleanly. The scoreline already looked familiar from last year’s semi-final meeting.
The second set followed almost the same pattern. Djokovic held early but could not find a way to trouble Sinner’s service games.
At 4-3, Sinner forced errors on the Djokovic serve. A sharp backhand winner and a well-timed drop shot gave him the decisive break. He closed the set 6-4 without facing a single break point of his own. Djokovic struggled on second serve while Sinner converted a high percentage of return points.
Jannik Sinner broke early in the third set and never looked back. He held serve with ease, mixing powerful first serves with clever placement.
The Centre Court crowd chanted “NOLE, NOLE, NOLE” whenever Djokovic threatened, yet Sinner stayed calm and composed. He finished the match by holding serve to love, completing a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 triumph.
The performance confirmed Jannik Sinner’s status as the player to beat on the biggest stages. Novak Djokovic’s long reign continues to inspire, yet the younger generation once again took centre stage.
Jannik Sinner now waits to see who he will face in the final on Sunday. The other semi-final sees Alexander Zverev take on British wild card Arthur Fery.
The Italian is one win away from becoming the first man to defend the Wimbledon title since Novak Djokovic himself. After winning his maiden title last year, Sinner arrives as clear favourite and world No. 1, having not dropped a set since the first round of this tournament.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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