Jannik Sinner claims 200th hard-court win on his birthday; beats Terence Atmane to reach Cincinnati final

Jannik Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday in style, securing his 200th hard-court victory and advancing to the Cincinnati Open final with a commanding performance against Terence Atmane.

The World No. 1 showcased his dominance, overcoming a challenging first set to defeat the No. 136-ranked French lefty 7-6(4), 6-2 in just 86 minutes. Notably, Sinner registred an impressive winning streak of 26 matches on the surface.

A hard-fought first set The match began with a challenging first set, as Terence Atmane pushed Jannik Sinner to his limits. Atmane, who had already made waves by defeating Top-10 players Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final, displayed remarkable serving prowess. In the seventh game, he fired three consecutive aces, keeping Sinner at bay.

Despite Atmane’s strong start, a critical error shifted the momentum. The Frenchman’s first double fault of the match in the tie-break handed Sinner the edge, allowing the Italian to clinch the tightly contested set 7-6(4).

Sinner’s second-set dominance The second set saw Sinner elevate his game, quickly overcoming an early test. After a marathon opening service game that featured four Deuces, Sinner found his rhythm and began to dominate Atmane’s service games. Sinner’s 6-2 second-set victory highlighted his ability to adapt and capitalize on opportunities.

A special week for Terence Atmane Though defeated, Terence Atmane leaves Cincinnati with his head held high. The 23-year-old qualifier, who gifted Sinner a Pokemon card before the match in a lighthearted moment, surged 67 spots to a career-high No. 69 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.

His journey included back-to-back Top-10 wins, a testament to his potential. “It’s been an incredible week,” Atmane reflected, emphasizing the significance of his first ATP Tour semifinal appearance.

Jannik Sinner’s milestone moment Jannik Sinner’s 200th hard-court win cements his elite status. Now a two-time Cincinnati finalist, the defending champion was greeted with a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday” from the crowd. He trails Carlos Alcaraz by 1,290 points in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.