Jannik Sinner claims 200th hard-court win on his birthday; beats Terence Atmane to reach Cincinnati final

Jannik Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday in style, securing his 200th hard-court victory and advancing to the Cincinnati Open final with a commanding performance against Terence Atmane.
The World No. 1 showcased his dominance, overcoming a challenging first set to defeat the No. 136-ranked French lefty 7-6(4), 6-2 in just 86 minutes. Notably, Sinner registred an impressive winning streak of 26 matches on the surface.
The match began with a challenging first set, as Terence Atmane pushed Jannik Sinner to his limits. Atmane, who had already made waves by defeating Top-10 players Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final, displayed remarkable serving prowess. In the seventh game, he fired three consecutive aces, keeping Sinner at bay.
Despite Atmane’s strong start, a critical error shifted the momentum. The Frenchman’s first double fault of the match in the tie-break handed Sinner the edge, allowing the Italian to clinch the tightly contested set 7-6(4).
The second set saw Sinner elevate his game, quickly overcoming an early test. After a marathon opening service game that featured four Deuces, Sinner found his rhythm and began to dominate Atmane’s service games. Sinner’s 6-2 second-set victory highlighted his ability to adapt and capitalize on opportunities.
Though defeated, Terence Atmane leaves Cincinnati with his head held high. The 23-year-old qualifier, who gifted Sinner a Pokemon card before the match in a lighthearted moment, surged 67 spots to a career-high No. 69 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.
His journey included back-to-back Top-10 wins, a testament to his potential. “It’s been an incredible week,” Atmane reflected, emphasizing the significance of his first ATP Tour semifinal appearance.
Jannik Sinner’s 200th hard-court win cements his elite status. Now a two-time Cincinnati finalist, the defending champion was greeted with a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday” from the crowd. He trails Carlos Alcaraz by 1,290 points in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.
Jannik Sinner awaits a fierce rival in the final scheduled to take place on Tuesday (August 19). He will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev. This clash will be crucial for the Italian, who is in his 28th tour-level final.