Jannik Sinner claims his 2nd Erste Bank Open crown after defeating Alexander Zverev in Vienna thriller

Jannik Sinner showcased a fierce comeback from Alexander Zverev's dominating start to claim the Erste Bank Open title on Sunday, extending his strong 2025 campaign with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Sinner kicked off the Vienna game with aggressive intent, but Zverev overwhelmed him by commanding the first set. However, the Italian star player made a strong comeback by winning the next two sets in the nail-biting thriller.