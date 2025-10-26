Jannik Sinner claims his 2nd Erste Bank Open crown after defeating Alexander Zverev in Vienna thriller

Jannik Sinner showcased a fierce comeback from Alexander Zverev's dominating start to claim the Erste Bank Open title on Sunday, extending his strong 2025 campaign with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Sinner kicked off the Vienna game with aggressive intent, but Zverev overwhelmed him by commanding the first set. However, the Italian star player made a strong comeback by winning the next two sets in the nail-biting thriller.
Aces: Jannik Sinner - 11; Alexander Zverev - 11
Double faults: Jannik Sinner - 1; Alexander Zverev - 4
First serve %: Jannik Sinner - 68%; Alexander Zverev - 75%
Win % on 1st serve: Jannik Sinner - 82%; Alexander Zverev - 71%
Win % on 2nd serve: Jannik Sinner -62%; Alexander Zverev - 52%
Break points: Jannik Sinner - 2/8; Alexander Zverev - 1/4
Tiebreaks won: Jannik Sinner - 0; Alexander Zverev - 0
Receiving points won: Jannik Sinner - 36; Alexander Zverev - 21
Points won: Jannik Sinner - 99; Alexander Zverev - 87
Games won: Jannik Sinner - 16; Alexander Zverev - 14
Max games won in a row: Jannik Sinner - 3; Alexander Zverev - 3
Max points won in a row: Jannik Sinner - 7; Alexander Zverev - 4
Service points won: Jannik Sinner - 63; Alexander Zverev - 66
Service games won: Jannik Sinner - 14; Alexander Zverev - 13
(More to follow)
