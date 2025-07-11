Jannik Sinner claims straight-sets win against Novak Djokovic; storms into maiden Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner, World no. 1 defeated seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals clash on Friday (July 11). He cruised into his first-ever final at the grass court. The blockbuster encounter, held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, showcased Sinner’s relentless precision and growing dominance.

What happened in the match? Jannik Sinner’s performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he outplayed the 38-year-old Serbian legend with a combination of powerful groundstrokes, and brilliant serving. Sinner claimed his dominance since the beginning. He broke Djokovic’s serve early in the first set to clinch it 6-3. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Sinner securing another break to win 6-3, showcasing his lethal grass-court tennis.

In the third set, it seemed like the tables would turn as Djokovic showed flashes of his trademark resilience, surging to a 3-0 lead. However, Sinner made a strong comeback leveling the score at 3-3 and eventually breaking Djokovic twice more to seal the set 6-4.

Overcoming physical challenges Both players entered the semifinals match with injury concerns. Sinner had been nursing an elbow injury sustained during his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, while Djokovic suffered a “nasty” fall in his quarterfinals against Flavio Cobolli, raising questions about his knee.

Despite these challenges, Sinner appeared unhindered, moving fluidly. Djokovic, however, seemed subdued and received treatment for a leg injury after the second set, which may have impacted his mobility.

For Djokovic, the loss ends his run of five consecutive Wimbledon finals and delays his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Looking ahead to the final Jannik Sinner, the 23-year-old Italian will now face World no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, a rematch of their epic five-set French Open final in June 2025, where Alcaraz emerged victorious. Alcaraz, the defending champion, advanced to his third consecutive Wimbledon final after defeating Taylor Fritz in four sets.

Jannik Sinner's best performances at the Grand Slams AustralianOpen - Winner(2024,2025)

FrenchOpen - Final (2025)

Wimbledon - Final (2025)