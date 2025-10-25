Jannik Sinner clinches 20th straight indoor hard court win, reaches his 8th final of season

Jannik Sinner continued his remarkable 2025 season, securing his eighth final appearance with a straight-sets victory over Alex de Minaur at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. On Saturday, the world No. 2 defeated third-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in a semi-final clash that lasted under two hours. This win marks Sinner's 20th consecutive victory on indoor hard courts, showcasing his dominance in these conditions.

What happened in the match? Jannik Sinner entered the match without facing a single break point in his prior three rounds. Though de Minaur managed two breaks, the Italian stayed composed, converting crucial opportunities to seal the victory.

The win extended Sinner's impressive Vienna record to 16-4. Notably, he has not dropped a set this week and previously won the title in 2023.

Jannik Sinner's thoughts on the semi-final Post-match, Jannik Sinner shared his satisfaction with the performance. "I came here quite late to the tournament, tried to take every day in the best possible way, and I am happy to be here in the final," he said.

He praised his serving and physical play in the game. "I was trying to play some good tennis, trying to serve very well. The first set was very physical, so I am happy that I won in two sets today," Sinner expressed.

The 24-year-old noticed de Minaur's adjustments. "He changed a couple of things, which I was ready for today. I don't want to say what. He knows. He knows for sure," he added, keeping tactics under wraps.

Sinner highlighted mental resilience after being broken in the second set. "I am happy with how I handled the match. I was a break up in the second, broke him back, tried to stay there mentally," he noted. "Very happy about today's performance and always happy again to be in the final."

Historic final appearances in 2025 This marks Jannik Sinner's eighth final of the season, making him the first player since Novak Djokovic (2015-16) to achieve this feat in consecutive years. He has reached the championship match in eight of his 10 tournaments played in 2025, with Halle and Shanghai as the exceptions.

Chasing more titles and a No. 1 ranking Jannik Sinner has already claimed majors at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, plus the Beijing title this year. A Vienna win would add to his trophy haul and boost his ATP Year-End No. 1 pursuit, though Carlos Alcaraz is currently leading that race.

As the Erste Bank Open final approaches, Sinner's form suggests he's primed for success. His indoor hard court mastery and mental toughness make him a favorite in Vienna.