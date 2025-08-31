Jannik Sinner clinches win after first-set loss to Denis Shapovalov in US Open clash; advances to Round of 16

Jannik Sinner defeated Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the US Open 2025. The Italian star player claimed win in a thrilling four-set match after losing the first round. He showcased resilience and bounced back to register a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory.
Aces: Jannik Sinner - 2; Denis Shapovalov - 15
Double faults: Jannik Sinner - 58%; Denis Shapovalov - 52%
First serve %: Jannik Sinner - 58%; Denis Shapovalov - 52%
Break points: Jannik Sinner - 6/13; Denis Shapovalov - 3/6
Points won: Jannik Sinner - 128; Denis Shapovalov - 108
Games won: Jannik Sinner - 23; Denis Shapovalov - 17
(More to follow)
