Jannik Sinner clinches win after first-set loss to Denis Shapovalov in US Open clash; advances to Round of 16

Jannik Sinner claimed win in a thrilling four-set match after losing the first round.

Published31 Aug 2025, 02:07 AM IST
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts while playing against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2025 US Open.
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts while playing against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2025 US Open.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jannik Sinner defeated Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the US Open 2025. The Italian star player claimed win in a thrilling four-set match after losing the first round. He showcased resilience and bounced back to register a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Match stats

Aces: Jannik Sinner - 2; Denis Shapovalov - 15

Double faults: Jannik Sinner - 58%; Denis Shapovalov - 52%

First serve %: Jannik Sinner - 58%; Denis Shapovalov - 52%

Break points: Jannik Sinner - 6/13; Denis Shapovalov - 3/6

Points won: Jannik Sinner - 128; Denis Shapovalov - 108

Games won: Jannik Sinner - 23; Denis Shapovalov - 17

(More to follow)

