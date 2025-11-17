Jannik Sinner dominates Carlos Alcaraz to claim straight sets win; successfully defends Nitto ATP Finals title

Jannik Sinner delivered a sensational performance to defend his Nitto ATP Finals crown on Sunday, defeating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(4) 7-5, in the championship match. Sinner sent the Inalpi Arena into ecstasy with a commanding victory in front of his home crowd. He claimed a thrilling straight-sets win to defeat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

A rivalry that defined 2025 The final everyone wanted finally arrived. Sinner and Alcaraz, the two dominant forces of the year, have shared all four Grand Slam titles in 2025 and collected 13 trophies between them. Their showdown in Turin felt like the perfect season finale, and neither disappointed under the bright lights of the fastest indoor hard court on the tour.

Advertisement

What happened during the match? The first set was incredibly close. At 5-6 and facing set point on his own serve, Jannik Sinner stayed calm and hit a big 117 mph second serve that Alcaraz couldn’t return. That moment changed everything.

Carlos Alcaraz managed to break Sinner’s serve once in the second set – the only player to do so all week. But Sinner broke straight back and never lost control again. From there, the home favourite never looked back. He raised his first-serve percentage, attacked relentlessly and converted his third match point after two hours and 15 minutes of breathtaking tennis.

“We are individual athletes but without my team, this is not possible. Celebrating this trophy at the end of the year after such an intense last couple of months, there is no better ending,” Sinner said after the match. “It was a very, very close match. I saved a set point in the first set and I am extremely happy with how I handled the situation and it means the world to me.”

Advertisement

“It was tough today,” Sinner added.“Playing against Carlos, you have to play at your best… It is amazing.”

Unbeatable indoors The victory extended Jannik Sinner’s remarkable indoor winning streak to 31 matches, a run that began after his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Turin final. He is now a perfect 10-0 in his last two Nitto ATP Finals appearances and boasts the highest win percentage (88.2%) in the event’s history.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina crowned WTA Finals champion with easy win over Aryna Sabalenka

Carlos Alcaraz after losing the game Despite the loss, Carlos Alcaraz, who had already secured the Year-End No. 1 ranking earlier in the week, was gracious in defeat.

“I am really happy with the level I played today,” the Spaniard said on court. “He is someone who has not lost a match on an indoor court for two years now, so that means how great a player you are. Putting in great work with your team every time. You come back even stronger after every loss, you don’t have many. A well-deserved final.”

Jannik Sinner's special milestone With the win, Jannik Sinner has joined an elite list of back-to-back Nitto ATP Finals champions this century alongside Lleyton Hewitt, Roger Federer, and Djokovic. He also pockets a record $5,071,000 winner’s cheque, the richest single payday in tournament history.