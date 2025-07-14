Subscribe

Jannik Sinner joins elite list including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal; becomes fifth player to achieve special milestone

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon triumph over Carlos Alcaraz marked his fourth Grand Slam title, extending his record as Italy’s most successful singles player in major tournaments.

Aachal Maniyar
Published14 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz(REUTERS)

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to claim his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday (July 13). The 23-year-old Italian player cemented his place among tennis’ all-time greats by winning the thrilling contest. With the victory, he achieved a special milestone and joined the company of the sport’s legendary “Big Four” - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Jannik Sinner's Historic milestone

Jannik Sinner became only the fifth player in ATP history to surpass 12,000 points in a single season and joined the elite list.

Roger Federer first shattered this barrier in the mid-2000s, followed by Novak Djokovic, who set the record with 16,950 points in his remarkable 2015 season. Rafael Nadal achieved it during his 2013 comeback, and Andy Murray joined the elite group in 2016, a year capped by Olympic gold and the year-end No. 1 ranking.

How does the ATP points system work?

The ATP system awards points based on a player’s performance over the past 52 weeks, with Grand Slams offering up to 2,000 points for a title and Masters 1000 events providing up to 1,000. To cross 12,000 points, a player must combine major victories with consistent deep runs in high-stakes tournaments.

Jannik Sinner’s path to 12000 ATP points

Jannik Sinner’s journey to this milestone began with his breakthrough at the 2024 Australian Open, where he claimed his first Grand Slam title. His 2025 season has been even more remarkable, with a second Australian Open crown, a runner-up finish at Roland Garros, and a historic Wimbledon victory. These results, combined with strong performances in Masters 1000 and ATP 500 events, have guided him past the 12,000-point threshold.

Italy’s Grand Slam pioneer

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon triumph marked his fourth Grand Slam title, extending his record as Italy’s most successful singles player in major tournaments. As the first Italian man to win Wimbledon, Sinner has etched his name in tennis history.

Jannik Sinner's best performances in the Grand Slams

Australian Open - Winner (2024, 2025)

French Open - Final (2025)

Wimbledon - Winner (2025)

US Open - Winner (2024)

Wimbledon 2025 prize money

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon victory against the two-time defending champion not only added to his legacy but also brought significant financial rewards.

As the 2025 men’s singles champion, he earned $4.05 million (approximately 347.73 million INR at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 85.86 INR). On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz took home $2.05 million (approximately 176.01 million INR).

 
