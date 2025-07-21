Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper pull out of Toronto tournament ahead of US Open 2025

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, tennis legend Novak Djokovic, and British No. 1 Jack Draper have all withdrawn from the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto. Their absence shifts the spotlight to other top contenders in the Toronto draw, set to run from July 27 to August 7 at Sobeys Stadium.

Jannik Sinner on his withdrawal Jannik Sinner, the 2023 Toronto champion, cited health concerns as the reason for his withdrawal.

“I am really disappointed to be missing the National Bank Open in Toronto, especially as I have such fond memories of playing in Canada,” Sinner said.

His 2023 victory marked a significant milestone, but after consulting with his team, he decided to focus on recovery.

Fresh off his maiden title at Wimbledon 2025, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final, Sinner expressed gratitude to Tournament Director Karl Hale and vowed to return to entertain Canadian fans in the future.

Novak Djokovic sidelined by injury Novak Djokovic, a four-time champion of the event, withdrew due to a groin injury. The 38-year-old, who suffered defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals, has a storied history at the National Bank Open.

Jack Draper’s arm injury British No. 1 Jack Draper also pulled out, citing an arm injury.

“After Wimbledon, I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season,” Draper shared on social media.

Notably, his withdrawal means he will miss both the Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters, impacting his hard-court preparation for the upcoming US Open starting August 24.

Star players in contention Despite the withdrawals, the event boasts a strong lineup, highlighted by Carlos Alcaraz and former champion Alexander Zverev.