Jannik Sinner overpowers injured Alexander Zverev to claim maiden Paris Masters final spot

Jannik Sinner delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, cruising into his maiden Rolex Paris Masters final with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev. The Italian second seed was in complete control throughout the game. This victory evens their head-to-head series at 5-4 and pushes Sinner's indoor hard-court winning streak to a remarkable 25 matches.

Alexander Zverev's physical woes Alexander Zverev, last year's Paris champion, entered the match visibly drained after a marathon Friday victory over Daniil Medvedev, where he saved two match points. The German battled movement limitations and breathing difficulties, unable to match Sinner's intensity. The Italian exploited these weaknesses, claiming 13 of 16 second-serve return points.

“When you drop the physicality like he did, you cannot find the full power on serve,” said Sinner. “I am happy to be in the final, but it’s not how you want to arrive. Playing against Sascha is always a special occasion, and today he was clearly not 100 per cent, we saw that.

“He was struggling physically. He won an incredible match yesterday, two match points down… Making the final in Vienna, coming here and making the semis again, it’s an incredible run, but we all hope that he gets better and fit for Turin.”

Thrilling final looms against resurgent Felix Auger-Aliassime Sunday's championship pits Jannik Sinner against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a highly anticipated clash. This appearance marks Sinner's ninth ATP Masters 1000 final overall and his third in 2025, following defeats to Carlos Alcaraz in Rome and Cincinnati. The 24-year-old has incredibly reached finals in nine of his 11 tournaments this year, tying Alcaraz for the most Top-10 wins in 2025 with 13.

Their head-to-head record sits level at 2-2, though Sinner has taken the last two encounters at Cincinnati and the US Open. “He plays incredible tennis at the moment, he has improved a lot,” Sinner said of Auger-Aliassime. “Especially in the past months, he has found his game again. I’m looking forward to it tomorrow, it’s a great occasion for both of us. I’m very happy for Felix, he is one of the nicest guys we have on Tour. It’s going to be a very difficult match.”

