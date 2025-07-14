Jannik Sinner stuns Carlos Alcaraz to claim maiden Wimbledon title; finds redemption after French Open setback

Jannik Sinner clinched his first Wimbledon men’s singles title after defeating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday (July 13). In the thrilling final played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Sinner outlasted Alcaraz in a thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

The world No. 1’s victory marked his fourth Grand Slam title, extending his record as Italy’s most successful Grand Slam champion. This win has also served as redemption after his loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final earlier this year.

What happened in the match? Coming into the final, the 23-year-old Jannik Sinner looked in great form after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinals. Even after dropping the first set 4-6, he made a strong comeback with his aggressive groundstrokes and drop shots to exploit Alcaraz’s positioning. He won the next three sets back-to-back (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) to claim the title.

Redemption After Roland Garros The 2025 Wimbledon final was a rematch of the French Open clash, where Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a thrilling five-set game. Sinner’s victory came weeks after his French Open final loss, where he squandered three championship points.

Italy’s Grand Slam champion With this win, Sinner claimed his fourth Grand Slam title, extending his lead among Italian players for the most major singles titles. Moreover, he is the first Italian to win the single's title at the grass-court.

Jannik Sinner's best performances in the Grand Slams

Australian Open - Winner (2024, 2025)

French Open - Final (2025)

Wimbledon - Winner (2025)

US Open - Winner (2024))

Wimbledon Prize Money: How much will Jannik Sinner take home? This year’s Wimbledon men’s singles winner, Jannik Sinner, will take home $4.05 million (347.73 million INR, 1 USD = 85.86 INR), while runner-up Alcaraz will receive $2.05 million (176.01 million INR).

Last year’s champion prize was $3.64 million (312.53 million INR), reflecting a notable increase in 2025, rewarding the high-stakes competition.

Match Summary Aces: Carlos Alcaraz - 15, Jannik Sinner - 8

Double faults: Carlos Alcaraz - 7, Jannik Sinner - 2

First serve %: Carlos Alcaraz - 53%, Jannik Sinner - 62%

Win % on first serve: Carlos Alcaraz - 75%, Jannik Sinner - 75%

Win % on second serve:Carlos Alcaraz - 50%, Jannik Sinner - 60%

Break points won: Carlos Alcaraz - 2/6, Jannik Sinner - 4/9

Net points won: Carlos Alcaraz - 17/23, Jannik Sinner - 30/40

Total winners: Carlos Alcaraz - 38, Jannik Sinner - 40

Total unforced errors: Carlos Alcaraz - 36, Jannik Sinner - 40