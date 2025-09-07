Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Who will win US Open final? AI predictions and more

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to take on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated men’s singles final at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, September 7. Both players are currently in great form and have reached the final after dominant runs. They have showcased remarkable performances throughout the season and are primed for a Grand Slam showdown.

Jannik Sinner’s consistency Jannik Sinner enters as the defending champion, boasting an unbeaten hard-court run and two Grand Slam titles already in 2025. The star player from Italy has clinched the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

His relentless baseline play, high first-serve percentage, and composure in long rallies have made him a player difficult to beat. He will aim to defend his title in the upcoming game.

Carlos Alcaraz’s brilliant form Carlos Alcaraz, with remarkable agility and unpredictable shot-making, counters with the ability to disrupt rhythm and seize momentum no matter the situation. Notably, Alcaraz aims to become the first player to claim a US Open title in the Open Era without dropping a single set.

AI predictions ChatGPT AI:

"Based on recent performance data and Sinner’s dominance on hard courts in 2025, statistical models slightly favor Jannik Sinner to win the US Open final in four sets. However, given Alcaraz’s head-to-head edge and peak form, a close five-set clash is highly probable."

Grok AI:

"Both players are operating at maximum capacity, with Sinner favored for his relentless baseline play and endurance. Alcaraz’s creative shot selection and dynamic net game give him upset potential, but simulations tilt toward Sinner in a match defined by tie-breaks and stamina."

Microsoft Copilot AI:

“Expect a classic final. Sinner’s tactical steadiness and superior serve under pressure make him the calculated favorite. Alcaraz’s capacity for spectacular play, especially in high-pressure moments, keeps the result uncertain until the final set.”

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open final 2025: Live streaming and telecast details India Date and Time: The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, 2025, starting not before 11:30 PM IST.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network will telecast the match live.

Live Streaming: Available on the JioHotstar app and website.

United States Date and Time: The match is set for Sunday, September 7, 2025, starting not before 2:00 PM ET.

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will provide live coverage of the match.