Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: When and where to watch, head-to-head Details, and other insights

Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in the highly-anticipated final clash of Wimbledon 2025 on July 13 (Sunday). The match is expected to be a thrilling contest between the top seed Sinner and defending champion, 2nd seeded Alcaraz. While Alcaraz is on a quest to win the third-consecutive final at Wimbledon, Sinner will be geared up to win his maiden title on the grass court.

Wimbledon 2025 final live streaming details: When and where to watch the Sinner vs Alcaraz match? The Wimbledon 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will begin at 8:30 PM IST in India and 11:00 AM ET in the United States on Saturday, July 13.

In India: Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network or stream it on the JioHostar app/website.

In the United States: The match will air live on ESPN and Tennis Channel, with live streaming available on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, head-to-head record Carlos Alcaraz has the upper hand in the matches played against Jannik Sinner. In the total 12 games played so far, Alcaraz has won 8 and Sinner has clinched 4 victories.

Their most recent notable clash was at the 2025 French Open final, where Alcaraz won in the thrilling game with 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Match History: 2025 French Open Final: Alcaraz won 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

2025 Italian Open Final: Alcaraz won 7-6(5), 6-1

2024 China Open Final: Alcaraz won 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3)

2024 French Open Semifinal: Alcaraz won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

2024 Indian Wells Semifinal: Alcaraz won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

2023 China Open Semifinal: Sinner won 7-6(4), 6-1

2023 Miami Open Semifinal: Sinner won 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2

2023 Indian Wells Semifinal: Alcaraz won 7-6(4), 6-3

2022 US Open Quarterfinal: Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3

2022 Croatia Open Final: Sinner won 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1

2022 Wimbledon Round of 16: Sinner won 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3

2021 Paris Masters Round of 32: Alcaraz won 7-6(1), 7-5

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Road to 2025 Wimbledon final Jannik Sinner: Semifinals: Defeated Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals: Defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4

Round of 16: Defeated Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 5-7, 2-2 (retired)

Round of 32: Defeated Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Round of 64: Defeated Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

Round of 128: Defeated Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0

Carlos Alcaraz: Semifinals: Defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6)

Quarterfinals: Defeated Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Round of 16: Defeated Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Round of 32: Defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Round of 64: Defeated Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4