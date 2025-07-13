Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: When and where to watch, head-to-head Details, and other insights

Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in the highly-anticipated final clash of Wimbledon 2025 on July 13 (Sunday). The match is expected to be a thrilling contest between the top seed Sinner and defending champion, 2nd seeded Alcaraz. While Alcaraz is on a quest to win the third-consecutive final at Wimbledon, Sinner will be geared up to win his maiden title on the grass court.
The Wimbledon 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will begin at 8:30 PM IST in India and 11:00 AM ET in the United States on Saturday, July 13.
In India: Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network or stream it on the JioHostar app/website.
In the United States: The match will air live on ESPN and Tennis Channel, with live streaming available on ESPN+ and Fubo.
Carlos Alcaraz has the upper hand in the matches played against Jannik Sinner. In the total 12 games played so far, Alcaraz has won 8 and Sinner has clinched 4 victories.
Their most recent notable clash was at the 2025 French Open final, where Alcaraz won in the thrilling game with 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).
2025 French Open Final: Alcaraz won 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)
2025 Italian Open Final: Alcaraz won 7-6(5), 6-1
2024 China Open Final: Alcaraz won 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3)
2024 French Open Semifinal: Alcaraz won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
2024 Indian Wells Semifinal: Alcaraz won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
2023 China Open Semifinal: Sinner won 7-6(4), 6-1
2023 Miami Open Semifinal: Sinner won 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2
2023 Indian Wells Semifinal: Alcaraz won 7-6(4), 6-3
2022 US Open Quarterfinal: Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3
2022 Croatia Open Final: Sinner won 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1
2022 Wimbledon Round of 16: Sinner won 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3
2021 Paris Masters Round of 32: Alcaraz won 7-6(1), 7-5
Semifinals: Defeated Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Quarterfinals: Defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4
Round of 16: Defeated Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 5-7, 2-2 (retired)
Round of 32: Defeated Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1
Round of 64: Defeated Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
Round of 128: Defeated Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0
Semifinals: Defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6)
Quarterfinals: Defeated Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Round of 16: Defeated Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Round of 32: Defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Round of 64: Defeated Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
Round of 128: Defeated Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1