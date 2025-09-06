Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: US Open 2025 semi-final preview and AI prediction

The 2025 US Open men’s semi-final will showcase a thrilling clash between World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner and the determined Canadian, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both players have delivered outstanding performances to reach this stage of the tournament. Ahead of the much-awaited game, here's look at predictions about the winner from different AI platforms

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner’s dominant form Jannik Sinner’s 2025 season has been spectacular, securing two Grand Slam titles and assembling a 26-match winning streak on hard courts, including an unbeaten run in the majors. His quarterfinal performance, where he crushed Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, demonstrated an aggressive game.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s resilience Felix Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked No. 25, is enjoying a career resurgence. This is his second career Grand Slam semifinal appearance, having reached the semis previously at the 2021 US Open. He has showcased significant grit navigating past multiple top-15 players this year, including Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev. Known for his power and athleticism, Auger-Aliassime poses a dangerous challenge.

Also Read | Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Alex de Minaur at US Open 2025 in thrilling clash

Head-to-head details Felix Auger-Aliassime leads Jannik Sinner 2-1 in their career matchups. They first met in Madrid in 2022, where Auger-Aliassime secured a convincing victory. Later that year, in Cincinnati, Auger-Aliassime again triumphed in a competitive three-set match. A much-anticipated rematch in Madrid 2024 was canceled when Sinner pulled out due to a right hip injury. Their most recent encounter occurred in the 2025 Cincinnati quarterfinals, where Sinner dominated with a decisive straight-sets victory.

Advertisement

2025 Cincinnati, Quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner won, 6-0, 6-2

2022 Cincinnati, Round of 16: Felix Auger-Aliassime won, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1

2022 Madrid, Round of 16: Felix Auger-Aliassime won, 6-1, 6-2

AI Predictions Grok AI: "Jannik Sinner's peak form and tactical prowess make him the clear favourite to win the semifinal. His ability to control rallies and convert crucial points outmatches Auger-Aliassime’s strong baseline game."

ChatGPT AI: "Based on current data and recent performances, Jannik Sinner has about a 96-97% likelihood to win this semifinal match convincingly in straight sets, given his exceptional hard-court record and mental resilience."

Microsoft Copilot AI: "Considering Sinner’s serve efficiency, return game, and physical conditioning, the semifinal will likely be a straight-set win for Sinner, consolidating his status as top contender."

Advertisement