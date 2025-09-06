The 2025 US Open men’s semi-final will showcase a thrilling clash between World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner and the determined Canadian, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both players have delivered outstanding performances to reach this stage of the tournament. Ahead of the much-awaited game, here's look at predictions about the winner from different AI platforms
Jannik Sinner’s 2025 season has been spectacular, securing two Grand Slam titles and assembling a 26-match winning streak on hard courts, including an unbeaten run in the majors. His quarterfinal performance, where he crushed Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, demonstrated an aggressive game.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked No. 25, is enjoying a career resurgence. This is his second career Grand Slam semifinal appearance, having reached the semis previously at the 2021 US Open. He has showcased significant grit navigating past multiple top-15 players this year, including Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev. Known for his power and athleticism, Auger-Aliassime poses a dangerous challenge.
Felix Auger-Aliassime leads Jannik Sinner 2-1 in their career matchups. They first met in Madrid in 2022, where Auger-Aliassime secured a convincing victory. Later that year, in Cincinnati, Auger-Aliassime again triumphed in a competitive three-set match. A much-anticipated rematch in Madrid 2024 was canceled when Sinner pulled out due to a right hip injury. Their most recent encounter occurred in the 2025 Cincinnati quarterfinals, where Sinner dominated with a decisive straight-sets victory.
2025 Cincinnati, Quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner won, 6-0, 6-2
2022 Cincinnati, Round of 16: Felix Auger-Aliassime won, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1
2022 Madrid, Round of 16: Felix Auger-Aliassime won, 6-1, 6-2
Grok AI: "Jannik Sinner's peak form and tactical prowess make him the clear favourite to win the semifinal. His ability to control rallies and convert crucial points outmatches Auger-Aliassime’s strong baseline game."
ChatGPT AI: "Based on current data and recent performances, Jannik Sinner has about a 96-97% likelihood to win this semifinal match convincingly in straight sets, given his exceptional hard-court record and mental resilience."
Microsoft Copilot AI: "Considering Sinner’s serve efficiency, return game, and physical conditioning, the semifinal will likely be a straight-set win for Sinner, consolidating his status as top contender."
According to the AI platforms, Jannik Sinner is the clear favourite to win and defend his US Open title.