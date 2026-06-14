Japan coach says he made difficult call to keep captain Wataru Endo out of World Cup

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu made the final decision about team captain Wataru Endo not playing in the World Cup because of a left foot injury that would have likely kept the 33-year-old Liverpool midfielder from playing full matches.

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Moriyasu said Saturday, the eve of Japan's Group F opener against the Netherlands, that it was difficult having to tell Endo his decision earlier this week. The coach said Endo was respectful and understanding.

“We had him try the best he could and also had the medical staff looking after him," Moriyasu said through an interpreter. “We discussed that throughout the World Cup, it may be difficult for him to perform for the entire period of the games.”

The coach said it was a decision that “had to be made.”

Endo, who played for Japan at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, had surgery on his left foot in February. He returned when playing in Japan’s 1-0 warmup victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo, when he came out at halftime. He then traveled with the team to the United States, and had been going through physical therapy.

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The Japanese soccer association said Thursday that Endo had withdrawn from the squad because of the injury. He later announced his surprise retirement from the national team.

“Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could and I have no regret,” Endo said in a social media post this week, adding he would "be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans.”

Defender Ko Itakura, who plays for Dutch club Ajax, was named the new captain. Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino was called up to replace Endo on the roster.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup