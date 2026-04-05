Jaquez scores 32, Ware blocks 7 shots and Heat roll past Wizards 152-136

MIAMI (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 32 points before dashing out to fly to the NCAA women's basketball title game, Kel'el Ware finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks, and the Miami Heat rolled past the Washington Wizards 152-136 on Saturday.

Bam Adebayo — who scored 83 points in Miami's last game with Washington — faced a triple-team on his first possession and scored 14 for Miami. Andrew Wiggins had 21 and Pelle Larsson scored 16 for the Heat. Adebayo also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Miami reached 150 points for the third time in franchise history. It scored 153 against New Orleans last April 11 — and finished with 150 against the Wizards in Adebayo's 83-point night on March 10.

Will Riley scored 31 for Washington, which has reached the 60-loss mark for the third straight season. Sharife Cooper scored 20 for the Wizards, who trailed by as many as 35 at one point.

Jaquez was heading to Phoenix for the women's final — he's a UCLA grad and his sister, Gabriela, plays for the Bruins, who'll face South Carolina on Sunday.

“That’s the beauty of their family relationship. They really support each other," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We’ve gotten to know his sister from all the times that she has visited. And it’s awesome to see.”

The Heat paid tribute to retiring public address announcer Michael Baiamonte, who is making this his 35th and final season. He got a standing ovation from fans after the first quarter.

“I’ve enjoyed the greatest seat to some of the greatest basketball in the world,” Baiamonte said.

Wizards: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday.

Heat: Visit Toronto on Tuesday.