Jared McCain injury: Philadelphia 76ers guard suffers UCL tear ahead of NBA 2025-26 season; check details

Jared McCain, the Philadelphia 76ers’ promising young guard, faced a significant setback just weeks before the 2025-26 NBA season. A recent injury has raised concerns about his availability, potentially disrupting the team’s plans for a strong comeback.

Jared McCain's form Drafted 16th overall in 2024 out of Duke, Jared McCain quickly proved his worth during his rookie season. With injuries plaguing the Sixers’ roster, McCain stepped into a larger role, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 23 games. His sharpshooting and talent earned him Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honours in November 2024, positioning him as a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

However, his season was cut short in December after a brutal fall against the Indiana Pacers led to a torn meniscus, requiring season-ending knee surgery. Despite the setback, McCain’s potential as a core part for Philadelphia's side fueled optimism for his return in 2025-26.

Details about the injury McCain suffered a UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) tear in his right thumb during a training session. Notably, the guard and the Sixers are consulting specialists to determine the next steps. The timeline for his recovery is unclear, with possibilities ranging from weeks of rest to potential surgery.

This injury comes at a critical time, just days before the Sixers’ training camp begins on September 28, 2025. With the regular season beginning on October 22, McCain’s availability for opening night is in doubt.

Impact on the Sixers’ outlook The Philadelphia 76ers, coming off a 24-58 season marred by injuries to stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, were counting on McCain to bolster their backcourt. His ability to stretch the floor and create off the dribble made him a potential X-factor alongside Philadelphia’s veteran core. Without him, the team may turn to players like VJ Edgecombe or Eric Gordon to fill the gap, potentially altering their early-season rotations.

McCain’s absence could also affect the Sixers’ depth in a competitive Eastern Conference, where teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks loom large. His role as a spark plug off the bench was expected to complement the team’s star-driven offense.

