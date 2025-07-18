Jaroslav Halak, former New York Rangers goalie retires after 17 NHL seasons; says 'I'll never put on the pads again'

Jaroslav Halak, veteran goaltender, announced his retirement at the age of 40 on Friday (July 18), closing a remarkable 17-year NHL career that spanned seven teams. Known for his clutch playoff performances and steady presence, the Slovak player will leave behind a legacy as one of Europe’s finest goalies.

Jaroslav Halak's NHL career: From underdog to mainstay Jaroslav Halak defied the odds to become a reliable NHL starter when he was drafted in the ninth round (No. 271) by the Montreal Canadiens in 2003. He played for seven teams, including Montreal, St. Louis, Washington, the New York Islanders, Boston, Vancouver, and the New York Rangers.

His final NHL season was 2022-23 with the New York Rangers. During that time, he posted a 10-9-5 record in 25 games.

In over 581 career games, Halak amassed 295 wins, ranking 14th among European-born goaltenders, with 53 shutouts and a 0.915 save percentage.

The 2010 Playoff masterclass Jaroslav Halak's one of the best performances was during the 2010 playoffs with Montreal. Trailing 3-1 against the top-seeded Washington Capitals, he delivered a historic performance, stopping 131 of 134 shots (0.978 save percentage) in the final three games to fuel a stunning seven-game upset. Montreal then defeated Pittsburgh before falling to Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Final.

In 39 playoff games, Halak recorded a 17-20 record, a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA), and a 0.919 save percentage, proving his ability to thrive under pressure.

Jaroslav Halak’s achievements Jaroslav Halak’s career peaked in 2014-15 with the New York Islanders, where he set a franchise record with 38 wins in 59 starts. In that season, he earned his only All-Star nod, posting a 2.43 GAA and six shutouts.

He won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice for playing on the team allowing the fewest goals, sharing it with Brian Elliott (St. Louis, 2011-12) and Tuukka Rask (Boston, 2019-20).

International form On the international stage, Jaroslav Halak played a significant role for Slovakia, starting at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and pushing his team to the bronze medal game.

He also earned silver medals at the 2003 U18 World Championship and with Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.