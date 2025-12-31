Jarred Kelenic signs Minor League deal with Chicago White Sox; check details

The Chicago White Sox have added outfielder Jarred Kelenic to their roster on a minor league contract, complete with a non-roster invitation to spring training. This move gives the 26-year-old a fresh chance to revive his career with a rebuilding team.

Jarred Kelenic's journey from top prospect to free agent Selected sixth overall by the New York Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft, Kelenic rose as one of baseball's elite prospects. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners in the deal that sent closer Edwin Diaz to New York, a move initially seen as a win for Seattle due to Kelenic's immense potential.

However, translating that hype to the majors has proven challenging. Over five MLB seasons with the Mariners and Atlanta Braves, Kelenic holds a career slash line of .211/.282/.376 with a .658 OPS and a troubling 30.6% strikeout rate.

Breakthrough and setbacks in recent years In 2023 with Seattle, Kelenic showed promise, slashing .253/.327/.419 over 105 games, including 11 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Yet high strikeouts led to his trade to Atlanta ahead of 2024.

With the Braves in 2024, he set career highs in games (131) and plate appearances, but posted just an 87 wRC+ with 15 homers. In 2025, struggles intensified; he hit .167 in limited MLB action and .213/.286/.309 across 95 Triple-A games, where his power vanished.

Atlanta designated him for assignment earlier in 2025, leading to minor league free agency in October.

The Chicago White Sox's strategy The Chicago White Sox's rebuild makes this a smart, no-risk flyer. At just 26, Kelenic still has upside from his prospect days. He could compete for right field time alongside prospects like Brooks Baldwin, with Luis Robert Jr in center and Andrew Benintendi in left.

Potential trades of Robert or Benintendi, common rumours for the White Sox, could open bigger opportunities. Spring training will be key for Kelenic to reduce strikeouts and rediscover his power-speed combo.

This signing highlights how teams like the White Sox hunt for undervalued talent in free agency. For Kelenic, it's another shot to prove the early hype wasn't misplaced.