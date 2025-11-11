Jason Bourgeois to join as first-base coach under Craig Albernaz as Baltimore Orioles strengthen 2026 coaching staff

The Baltimore Orioles are strengthening their 2026 coaching staff by hiring Jason Bourgeois as first-base coach. The move will reunite Bourgeois with first-year manager Craig Albernaz.

Bourgeois, 43, will bring recent experience from the Chicago White Sox, where he served as first-base and outfield coach for the last two seasons. The Houston native won't return to Chicago in 2026, making him available for the Orioles' vacancy. His background as a speedy outfielder across eight MLB seasons makes him a suitable choice for Baltimore's evolving staff.

A special reunion What makes this hire particularly intriguing is the personal history between Bourgeois and Albernaz. Back in 2013, the duo were teammates with Triple-A Durham in the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system.

This isn't the only reunion on the horizon. Albernaz is also set to link up with Dustin Lind, formerly the Philadelphia Phillies' assistant hitting coach. Lind overlapped with Albernaz on the San Francisco Giants' coaching staff from 2020 to 2023 and will join Baltimore's hitting coach.

Filling the void left by Anthony Sanders Jason Bourgeois will replace Anthony Sanders, who held the first-base coach position for Baltimore from 2020 to 2025. Sanders' departure to the Detroit Tigers in the same role opened the door for fresh perspectives. During his tenure, Sanders emphasized aggressive base running, helping the O's rank among the league's top teams in stolen bases.

Bourgeois, with his own MLB playing background, is expected to build on that foundation while infusing outfield drills honed during his White Sox stint.

Jason Bourgeois' journey A former outfielder himself, Bourgeois logged eight MLB seasons across six teams from 2008 to 2015. His career included stints with the White Sox (2008), Milwaukee Brewers (2009), Houston Astros (2010-11), Kansas City Royals (2012), Rays (2013), and Cincinnati Reds (2014-15).

Post-retirement, Bourgeois dipped into the Dodgers' system in 2019 as an assistant coach for Single-A Great Lakes. From 2021 to 2023, he served as Los Angeles' minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator, sharpening skills for prospects like Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger. His blend of on-field savvy and instructional prowess positions him to mentor Baltimore's next wave of speedsters.

Baltimore Orioles' coaching staff addition Lind and Bourgeois mark the first additions to Albernaz's inaugural Orioles coaching team. Bench coach Robinson Chirinos, hitting coach Cody Asche, and assistant hitting coaches Tommy Joseph and Sherman Johnson are all departing. That leaves several vacancies, including potential spots for pitching and third-base coaches. The status of holdovers from the 2025 staff remains up in the air, adding intrigue to the offseason shuffle.