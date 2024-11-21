Jason Day, Cameron Smith are up the leaderboard early in the Australian PGA’s first round

AP
Published21 Nov 2024, 08:55 AM IST
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former British Open champion Cameron Smith and Jason Day, back Down Under for the first time in seven years, shot 4-under 67s Thursday and were two strokes off the lead midway through the first round of the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland.

Smith, the 2022 British Open champion at St. Andrews, 2015 U.S. PGA Championship winner Day and fellow Australian Marc Leishman were in a group behind first-round early leader Elvis Smylie, the son of former Australian tennis pro Liz Smylie, who shot 65, and Joel Girrbach of Switzerland (66).

Min Woo Lee, who won last year's tournament at Royal Queensland, shot 68 and was three strokes off the lead. Lee, Day and Smith were in the same early group Thursday in the joint PGA Tour of Australasia and the inaugural European Tour event for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old Smylie, who is from the nearby Gold Coast, said the tournament was like a “home game” for him.

“It’s only an hour’s drive,” Smylie said. “I’ve played a lot of golf here. I’m quite familiar with the course and every part of my game’s really good at the moment. I’m really comfortable with what I’m doing.”

Lee (ranked No. 48) and Day (No. 31) are the only players from the top 50 in the world in the field. Smith is playing his third straight week in PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments — he closed with 74 last week to lose a two-shot lead at the New South Wales Open, finishing tied for second and three strokes behind winner and fellow LIV player Lucas Herbert.

Many of the same players will travel to Melbourne next week for the Australian Open, also on the European Tour, which is being played concurrently with the Women's Australian Open at famed sandbelt courses Kingston Heath and Victoria.

