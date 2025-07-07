Jasper Philipsen’s Tour de France ends abruptly after stage 3 crash

Jasper Philipsen was forced to abandon the 2025 Tour de France race after a severe crash during stage 3. The incident, which occurred during an intermediate sprint, marked a heartbreaking end to what had been a strong start for Philipsen and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team.

Details about the crash On stage 3 of the 2025 Tour de France, a 178.3 km route from Valenciennes to Dunkirk, disaster struck for Jasper Philipsen during an intermediate sprint with around 60km remaining.

As he surged for points, rival sprinter Bryan Coquard of Cofidis collided with Intermarche-Wanty’s lead-out man Laurenz Rex. The contact caused Coquard to bump into Philipsen’s path, leaving the Belgian with no room.

Injury and treatment Traveling at nearly 60 kph, Philipsen crashed heavily, landing on his right shoulder and skidding across the tarmac. His jersey was torn to shreds, and he sustained visible injuries, including bloody scrapes and a suspected shoulder injury, possibly a broken collarbone.

Race doctors quickly attended Philipsen, placing his right arm in a sling. Despite his initial attempt to continue, the severity of his injuries made it impossible for him to carry on.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck team confirmed his withdrawal on social media, stating, “Joy and sorrow so close together. An update on his medical condition will follow as soon as possible. We are all with you, Jasper!”

Jasper Philipsen's exit and Alpecin-Deceuninck Philipsen’s abrupt exit was a bitter blow for Alpecin-Deceuninck, who had dominated the opening days of the Tour.

The 27-year-old Belgian sprinter won stage 1 in Lille, claiming the yellow jersey for the first time in his career and solidifying his position as the points classification leader with the green jersey.

On stage 2, teammate Mathieu van der Poel took the yellow jersey with a victory in Boulogne-sur-Mer, making it a dream weekend for the team. Philipsen’s 10th career Tour stage win had positioned him as a top contender for the green jersey, a title he won in 2023.

The crash not only ended Philipsen’s Tour but also shifted the team’s strategy.

The aftermath of the race The intermediate sprint where Philipsen crashed saw Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek take maximum points, though the group slowed after the incident. Other riders, including a Movistar cyclist, narrowly avoided further collisions.

Bryan Coquard and Laurenz Rex stayed upright, with Coquard unclipping to avoid falling. However, tensions increased post-crash, with one of Philipsen’s teammates angrily confronting Coquard, even appearing to make physical contact during a heated exchange.

Philipsen’s withdrawal handed the virtual green jersey to Biniam Girmay of Intermarche-Wanty, last year’s points classification winner.