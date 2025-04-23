Jasprit Bumrah poised to make history, set to break Lasith Malinga’s all-time record; know details

Jasprit Bumrah is on the brink of breaking a historic record in the Mumbai Indians (MI) upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 23). The fast bowler is just two wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker for MI in the history of IPL.
Jasprit Bumrah has been a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since his IPL debut in the year, 2013. He played a significant role in three of MI’s five IPL titles (2017, 2019, 2020), when he was the team's highest wicket-taker. Known for his lethal yorkers, Bumrah has scalped 168 wickets in 137 IPL matches for MI. He has an average of 22.80 and an economy rate of 7.30. He has a BBM of 5/10.
Lasith Malinga holds the record for most wickets by a player for the Mumbai Indians. He has claimed 170 scalps in the 122 matches played. Bumrah, who has currently taken 169 wickets in 137 matches needs to take two more scalps in order to become the franchise's leading wicket-taker.
Lasith Malinga – 170
Jasprit Bumrah – 169
Harbhajan Singh – 127
Mitchell McClenaghan - 71
Kieron Pollard - 69
Hardik Pandya - 64
Jasprit Bumrah has showcased his bowling skills in the ongoing IPL 2025. Bumrah has been successful in the middle and death overs, claiming 4 wickets in 4 matches at an economy of 7.4. Remarkably, 3 of these wickets came off full tosses, delivered at an impressive economy of 6.4. His increased use of off-cutters, rising from 20% to 28% of his deliveries, adds another layer of unpredictability.
Innings played – 4
Overs bowled – 16
Wickets taken – 4
Average – 29.8
Economy rate – 7.4
Matches played: 24
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10
Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 14
No Result: 0
Matches played: 9
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5
Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 4
No Result: 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat/Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Vignesh Puthur/Karn Sharma