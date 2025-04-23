Jasprit Bumrah poised to make history, set to break Lasith Malinga’s all-time record; know details

  • Jasprit Bumrah is just two wickets away from breaking Lasith Malinga's record. Here is all you need to know.

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 Apr 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen(REUTERS)

Jasprit Bumrah is on the brink of breaking a historic record in the Mumbai Indians (MI) upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 23). The fast bowler is just two wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker for MI in the history of IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah's IPL Journey so far

Jasprit Bumrah has been a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since his IPL debut in the year, 2013. He played a significant role in three of MI’s five IPL titles (2017, 2019, 2020), when he was the team's highest wicket-taker. Known for his lethal yorkers, Bumrah has scalped 168 wickets in 137 IPL matches for MI. He has an average of 22.80 and an economy rate of 7.30. He has a BBM of 5/10.

Upcoming milestone

Lasith Malinga holds the record for most wickets by a player for the Mumbai Indians. He has claimed 170 scalps in the 122 matches played. Bumrah, who has currently taken 169 wickets in 137 matches needs to take two more scalps in order to become the franchise's leading wicket-taker.

Most wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Lasith Malinga – 170

Jasprit Bumrah – 169

Harbhajan Singh – 127

Mitchell McClenaghan - 71

Kieron Pollard - 69

Hardik Pandya - 64

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling excellence

Jasprit Bumrah has showcased his bowling skills in the ongoing IPL 2025. Bumrah has been successful in the middle and death overs, claiming 4 wickets in 4 matches at an economy of 7.4. Remarkably, 3 of these wickets came off full tosses, delivered at an impressive economy of 6.4. His increased use of off-cutters, rising from 20% to 28% of his deliveries, adds another layer of unpredictability.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025

Innings played – 4

Overs bowled – 16

Wickets taken – 4

Average – 29.8

Economy rate – 7.4

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-head details in IPL

Matches played: 24

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 14

No Result: 0

SRH vs MI head-to-head details at Hyderabad

Matches played: 9

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 4

No Result: 0

Probable Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat/Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Vignesh Puthur/Karn Sharma

 
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 02:09 PM IST
