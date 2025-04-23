Jasprit Bumrah poised to make history, set to break Lasith Malinga’s all-time record; know details

Jasprit Bumrah is on the brink of breaking a historic record in the Mumbai Indians (MI) upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 23). The fast bowler is just two wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker for MI in the history of IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah's IPL Journey so far Jasprit Bumrah has been a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since his IPL debut in the year, 2013. He played a significant role in three of MI’s five IPL titles (2017, 2019, 2020), when he was the team's highest wicket-taker. Known for his lethal yorkers, Bumrah has scalped 168 wickets in 137 IPL matches for MI. He has an average of 22.80 and an economy rate of 7.30. He has a BBM of 5/10.

Upcoming milestone Lasith Malinga holds the record for most wickets by a player for the Mumbai Indians. He has claimed 170 scalps in the 122 matches played. Bumrah, who has currently taken 169 wickets in 137 matches needs to take two more scalps in order to become the franchise's leading wicket-taker.

Most wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL Lasith Malinga – 170

Jasprit Bumrah – 169

Harbhajan Singh – 127

Mitchell McClenaghan - 71

Kieron Pollard - 69

Hardik Pandya - 64

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling excellence Jasprit Bumrah has showcased his bowling skills in the ongoing IPL 2025. Bumrah has been successful in the middle and death overs, claiming 4 wickets in 4 matches at an economy of 7.4. Remarkably, 3 of these wickets came off full tosses, delivered at an impressive economy of 6.4. His increased use of off-cutters, rising from 20% to 28% of his deliveries, adds another layer of unpredictability.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025 Innings played – 4

Overs bowled – 16

Wickets taken – 4

Average – 29.8

Economy rate – 7.4

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-head details in IPL Matches played: 24

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 14

No Result: 0

SRH vs MI head-to-head details at Hyderabad Matches played: 9

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 4

No Result: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat/Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari