The BCCI today announced India’s squad for T20I series against Ireland. The BCCI in a statement said that the Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland to be played in Dublin.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns from long injury layoff, to lead India in three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. Seamer Prasidh Krishna, who was undergoing rehabilitation at NCA along with Bumrah, also returns to Indian team. Team India (Senior Men) squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

The three-match series is scheduled to be held from August 18 to 23.

Bumrah, who under went a surgery in New Zealand for a back injury, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy for a while now, and the pace spearhead had recently bowled his full quota of 10 overs against visiting Mumbai side here at the Alur grounds.

The selectors have also included Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna in the squad.

The right-arm quick last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing a surgery for stress fracture.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the vice-captain of the side.

The 27-year-old Prasidh Krishna, who played 11 ODIs, last represented India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August 2022.

After that tour, he was picked up for India A's white ball series against New Zealand A in September 2022 but could not appear in that event due to a stress fracture.

Shardul Thakur had replaced Prasidh in India A squad for that series.

The stress fracture had also prevented Prasidh from playing for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy knockout earlier this year.

The right-arm quick was expected to make a comeback during the IPL 2023.

But the lumbar stress fracture ruled him out of the event in February itself, as the Rajasthan Royals player later went under the knife. RR had drafted in Sandeep Sharma as his replacement.