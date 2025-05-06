Jasprit Bumrah shares Sachin Tendulkar's advice on his IPL debut; know details

Jasprit Bumrah made an impressive comeback in the Mumbai Indians team after remaining out of the first four games of the IPL 2025 due to injury. Ahead of MI's match against Gujarat Titans, the star fast bowler has shared the advice that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had given him on his debut season of the league.

Bumrah's IPL debut Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut at the age of 19 in the 2013 IPL season. He claimed three wickets in Mumbai Indians' match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bumrah recalled that before dismissing key batters of RCB - Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, and Karun Nair, he was feeling nervous. Sachin Tendulkar who was playing for the same team back then, advised Bumrah to make him calm.

Sachin Tendulkar's advice to Bumrah “I was overwhelmed. But before the beginning of the game, Sachin Tendulkar told me ‘Bowl to the batsman, not to the name.’ I know they are big players but at the end of the day, on the ground, don’t look at their name," Bumrah expressed.

“When facing an opponent, I keep in mind that they’re under pressure too. The advice that’s stuck with me is to approach every challenge like a regular match, staying focused and not letting their reputation or external factors I can’t control overwhelm me," said the 31-year-old.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025 Jasprit Bumrah's performance has been brilliant so far. In MI's previous game against RR, Bumrah bowled his most economical over of the season and took two wickets. He conceded just 15 runs in four overs in the game.

Total matches played – 7

Total Wickets claimed – 11

Economy rate - 7

BBI: 4/22

MI vs GT clash Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Bumrah who has been lethal at his team's home ground, will want to scalp wickets of the opponents and guide his team to victory.

Jasprit Bumrah's performance at Wankhede Stadium in IPL Innings – 46

Wickets – 59

Economy rate – 7.3

BBI – 5/21