Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana honoured by Wisden with big awards in cricket

Jasprit Bumrah has been named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World (Men) for 2024. He received recognition for his commendable performances that turned games across in India's favour in the Test matches and T20 internationals. Wisden's editor Lawrence Booth said while describing Bumrah, “quite simply the star of the year.” Along with him, Smriti Mandhana also clinched Wisden’s leading women’s cricketer title as she broke records with 1659 runs across formats and smashed four ODI centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah's dominating Test performance in 2024 Bumrah’s heroics in Test cricket were nothing short of historic in the previous year. He became the first bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets at an average below 20, a special milestone that underscores his domination against the opposition. His tally of 71 wickets by dismantling batting line-ups in 2024 came at an average under 15. Against Australia, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah took 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. A moment that highlighted Bumrah's performance came in Visakhapatnam, where his yorkers shattered England’s resistance and turned the tables in India's favour.

Reflecting on his approach, Jasprit Bumrah told The Indian Express, “Aggression has a lot of meanings. I realised that it’s not necessary to be angry or go overboard. There have been great bowlers who have not said a word, but their actions speak. When I want to intimidate, I don’t need to say anything. My ball can do the talking for me.”

T20 World Cup triumph Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance wasn’t confined to the red ball. In the T20 World Cup 2024, when Bumrah was named the Player of the Tournament, he played an important role in Team India’s victory.

His ability to deliver under pressure was highlighted in high-voltage matches, including a match against Pakistan. In an interview, Bumrah shared, “Sometimes people come smiling to me and say: ‘Go easy on me.’ I find that funny because I can’t figure out whether they are being serious or trying to play some game.”

Leadership and legacy Not just bowling, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his skills in the leadership role in 2024 when he stepped up as captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Bumrah guided India to a win in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His performances—from outsmarting opponents in the T20 World Cup to leading India’s attack in Australia have led him to the list of cricketing greats.

Smriti Mandhana's 2024 Performance Smriti Mandhana registered four centuries in ODIs, showcasing her exceptional batting skills. When it comes to the Test format, her explosive 149-run knock played a crucial role in India’s easy win by ten wickets against South Africa. Her performance highlights her adaptability and leadership skills at the crease. She also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden Women’s Premier League title in the previous year.