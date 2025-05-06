Jasprit Bumrah wins hearts with unique birthday post for Sanjana Ganesan | Watch video

Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartwarming post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of his IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, Bumrah poured birthday wishes for Sanjana on his social media handle.

Jasprit Bumrah's birthday post Jasprit Bumrah shared a video of Sanjana dancing and wrote a heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday my love. Wishing you all the happiness and love forever," the post read.

The star bowler further mentioned that both their son Angad and he will always be there for her through thick and thin.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan Jasprit Bumrah met Sports presenter and model Sanjana Ganesan in an interview during an Indian Premier League season. The couple tied the knot on the 15th of March, 2021 in a private ceremony in Goa. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family. Two years later, they welcomed their son Angand on the 4th of September 2023.

The couple often share wonderful posts on social media, even though they prefer keeping their personal life private.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025 Jasprit Bumrah missed the initial four matches of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season due to injury. However, his form has been commendable so far. In MI's previous game against RR, Bumrah bowled his most economical spell of the season. He conceded just 15 runs in 4 overs and claimed two wickets. He currently has the second-best economy rate among fast bowlers in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah's performance in IPL 2025 Innings played– 7

Wickets taken – 11

Economy rate - 7