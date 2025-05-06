Subscribe

Jasprit Bumrah wins hearts with unique birthday post for Sanjana Ganesan | Watch video

Jasprit Bumrah has wished his wife Sanjana Ganesan with a heartfelt post ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans clash

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 May 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah pose for a photo after India's match(Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartwarming post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of his IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, Bumrah poured birthday wishes for Sanjana on his social media handle.

Jasprit Bumrah's birthday post

Jasprit Bumrah shared a video of Sanjana dancing and wrote a heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday my love. Wishing you all the happiness and love forever," the post read.

The star bowler further mentioned that both their son Angad and he will always be there for her through thick and thin.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah met Sports presenter and model Sanjana Ganesan in an interview during an Indian Premier League season. The couple tied the knot on the 15th of March, 2021 in a private ceremony in Goa. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family. Two years later, they welcomed their son Angand on the 4th of September 2023.

The couple often share wonderful posts on social media, even though they prefer keeping their personal life private.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah missed the initial four matches of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season due to injury. However, his form has been commendable so far. In MI's previous game against RR, Bumrah bowled his most economical spell of the season. He conceded just 15 runs in 4 overs and claimed two wickets. He currently has the second-best economy rate among fast bowlers in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah's performance in IPL 2025

Innings played– 7

Wickets taken – 11

Economy rate - 7

Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2025 Points Table

Mumbai Indians rank third in the current standings of the points table. They have registered a winning streak of six matches and will be eyeing the seventh. They have won 14 points from 11 matches and an NRR of +1.274. MI have three games remaining and they can reach a maximum of 20 points at the end of the league stage.

 
First Published:6 May 2025, 01:10 PM IST
