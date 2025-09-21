Jauan Jennings injury update: Will 49ers WR play NFL Week 3 game against Cardinals? Check details

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, has been a standout performer early in the 2025 NFL season, despite battling health concerns. However, he has been listed as questionable for the upcoming Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to shoulder and ankle injuries. According to a report by ESPN, Jennings will not play and will be out.
This news comes alongside another blow for the 49ers, as quarterback Brock Purdy will also miss the matchup due to a toe injury, with Mac Jones stepping in as the starter and Adrian Martinez as the backup.
(More to follow)