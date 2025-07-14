Jauan Jennings seeks new contract or trade from 49ers; know potential contenders

Jauan Jennings, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, is set to earn $7.5 million in 2025, the final year of his contract. He is seeking a new contract or a trade.

With training camp nearing, the 49ers must address Jennings’ demands, since he is a key player. And also taking into consideration, Brandon Aiyuk’s ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury (torn ACL).

Jauan Jennings' performance in the 2024 Season Jennings delivered a career-best performance in 2024, leading the 49ers’ wide receivers with 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns. The 28-year-old efficiency stood out, ranking 10th in the NFL for yards per route run (2.51) with only one drop.

Beyond catching passes, Jennings is praised by head coach Kyle Shanahan as one of the league’s top blocking wide receivers, a key asset in San Francisco’s run-focused offense. This breakout season has driven Jennings to seek a contract that matches his contributions.

Contract talks Jennings has discussed a new deal with the 49ers, but a source told ESPN that “little progress has been made.” If no agreement is reached by the start of training camp on July 22, 2025, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him more.

The 49ers believe they have treated Jennings fairly, having signed him to a two-year, $15.39 million extension last offseason. His 2025 cap hit of $4.258 million is reasonable, but Jennings is pushing for a deal that reflects his 2024 performance.

Possible Trade Contenders Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders upgraded their offense with Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty but lack depth at receiver. Jennings could fill the void and complement Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.

Miami Dolphins After trading Jonnu Smith, the Dolphins could view Jennings as a versatile replacement, leveraging his familiarity with coach Mike McDaniel from San Francisco.

New York Jets With limited proven receivers behind Garrett Wilson, Jennings could be a significant addition to Justin Fields. His blocking skills align with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s system.