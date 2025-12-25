Javonte Williams injury update: Dallas Cowboys RB cleared to play against Commanders in NFL Week 17 Christmas day clash

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams heads into the Christmas Day NFL matchup against the Washington Commanders with positive news on his health. After dealing with a neck issue, Williams fully participated in practice and carries no game status designation, signalling he is ready to go.

Will Javonte Williams suit up this week? Javonte Williams appeared on the injury report due to a neck concern, but logged full participation in practice sessions leading up to the game. No official game status has been assigned, meaning he should be fully available. This comes as a relief for the Dallas Cowboys, especially with backup Phil Mafah ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Another depth option, Malik Davis, is listed with full participation despite a toe issue and could see touches if needed.

Javonte Williams' 2025 season stats In his first year with the Dallas Cowboys after signing as a free agent, Williams has emerged as the team's lead back. He has racked up a team-high 1,147 rushing yards on 239 carries, averaging 76.5 yards per game with 10 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he's added value with 35 receptions for 137 yards and two receiving scores.

His most recent outing against the Chargers saw him manage nine carries for 34 yards and two catches for nine yards, showing he's still contributing even in tougher matchups.

Dallas Cowboys backfield injury overview The running back room has some concerns beyond Williams:

Malik Davis (full participation/toe): 32 rushes for 147 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions for 16 yards.

Phil Mafah (out/shoulder): 32 rushes for 147 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions for 16 yards.

With Mafah sidelined, Williams figures to handle the bulk of the workload against a Washington defense that has struggled at times this season.

Javonte Williams' 2025 game-by-game performance Williams has been consistent throughout the year. Here's a look at his key contributions:

Week 1 at Eagles: 15 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 10 yards.

Week 2 vs. Giants: 18 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 33 yards.

Week 3 at Bears: 10 carries, 76 yards; 5 receptions, 16 yards.

Week 4 vs. Packers: 20 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 15 yards.

Week 5 at Jets: 16 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 receiving TD.

Week 6 at Panthers: 13 carries, 29 yards; 5 receptions, 5 yards.

Week 7 vs. Commanders: 19 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 2 yards.

Week 8 at Broncos: 13 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 8 yards.

Week 9 vs. Cardinals: 15 carries, 83 yards; 1 reception, 0 yards.

Week 11 at Raiders: 22 carries, 93 yards; 1 reception, 0 yards.

Week 12 vs. Eagles: 20 carries, 87 yards; 2 receptions, 14 yards.

Week 13 vs. Chiefs: 17 carries, 59 yards; 3 receptions, 21 yards, 1 receiving TD.

Week 14 at Lions: 17 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 0 yards.

Week 15 vs. Vikings: 15 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD.

Week 16 vs. Chargers: 9 carries, 34 yards; 2 receptions, 9 yards.