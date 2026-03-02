Kansas City Chiefs to release offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, ending three-year tenure

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to move on from offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, a decision that will clear significant salary cap space. Notably, Taylor will be released before the new league year begins on March 11, 2026, unless a trade materializes. This cap-cutting move will save Kansas City $20 million against the 2026 salary cap, leaving a $7.4 million dead money charge.

Taylor, 28, signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs in 2023 after starting at right tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team initially considered shifting him to left tackle following Orlando Brown's departure, but kept him on the right side.

Penalty issues plague Jawaan Taylor's tenure Problems surfaced right away. In his Kansas City Chiefs debut, Jawaan Taylor drew repeated flags for illegal formation as he adjusted his alignment for better pass protection. He led the NFL with 24 total penalties (21 accepted) in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

Also Read | Chiefs issue vague statement amid allegations against Rashee Rice

The trend continued. Taylor tied for the league lead with 19 penalties in 2024 and added 13 more (third-most league-wide) in just 12 games during 2025 before an injury sidelined him. Over three seasons, he became one of the most penalized players in the league, with 49 penalties (41 accepted) in 45 games.

These issues contributed to ongoing offensive line struggles, particularly at tackle. The problems peaked in Super Bowl LIX, where the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive front dominated Kansas City's line, disrupting the entire offense in a tough loss.

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs at right tackle? The Chiefs now face a key offseason question: replacing Taylor at right tackle. The rest of the line looks solid with 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons at left tackle, 2024 second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia at left guard, and stars Creed Humphrey at center and Trey Smith at right guard.

Free agency offers veterans like Jermaine Eluemunor, Braden Smith, Jonah Williams, Trent Brown, Rob Havenstein, and Jack Conklin, but most are short-term fixes rather than long-term solutions due to age or injury history.

The 2026 NFL Draft presents another path. Top right-side college tackles include Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Utah's Spencer Fano, who could provide youth and upside.

Also Read | Tytus Howard set to be traded to Cleveland Browns for fifth-round pick

Some internal options exist, such as swing tackle Jaylon Moore or developing prospects like Wanya Morris and Ethan Driskell, but the team may prioritize adding proven depth or a high-upside rookie.