Jaxon Smith-Njigba shatters Seattle Seahawks single-season receiving yards record in win over Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba turned Nissan Stadium into his personal highlight reel on Sunday, hauling in eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns to shatter the franchise's single-season receiving yards mark. The explosive outing powered a hard-fought 30-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, improving Seattle to 8-3 and keeping their NFC West dreams alive.

Smith-Njigba makes NFL history with unmatched season-start streak Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached a special feat to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to rack up at least 75 receiving yards in each of his team’s first 11 games. He hit the mark in the first half alone during Sunday’s matchup against the Titans, topping the impressive streaks of Marvin Harrison (14 games) and Cooper Kupp (13 games), though neither of those runs started from Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks crown a new receiving yards king Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken over the Seattle Seahawks’ single-season receiving record in just 11 games. A catch on Sunday pushed him to 1,309 yards, passing DK Metcalf’s previous franchise mark of 1,303 set in 2020. At this pace, the record books may need a lot more space before the year is over.

Most receiving yards by a Seahawk in a single season: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 1309

D.K. Metcalf - 1303

Steve Largent - 1287

Koren Robinson - 1240

Jaxon Smith-Njigba eyes more milestones With just six contests left in the regular season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba stands on the cusp of demolishing every pass-catching milestone in the history of the Seattle Seahawks while eyeing several of the league's most storied benchmarks.

Calvin Johnson's iconic single-season haul of 1,964 receiving yards, which is considered untouchable, now hangs in the balance. Even Cooper Kupp, who claimed the receiving triple crown for the Rams in 2021 amid a barrage of pinpoint throws from Matthew Stafford, couldn't quite crest that peak despite his Herculean efforts.